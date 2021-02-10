5 things to know for February 10: Impeachment, Covid-19, White House, India, climate

4. India

India is cracking down on dissent amid unrest over the government's farm laws. As a result, big tech companies like Twitter are finding themselves in a difficult position. In the last 10 days, the Indian government has asked Twitter to suspend hundreds of accounts. Initially, the company did suspend some but reversed its decision after public outcry and claims of suppression. Now, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has hit the company with a noncompliance notice. India has previously clashed with platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp and has proposed regulations that would expand its ability to police content online. The Modi government has also resorted to shutting down the internet altogether in parts of the country to curb protests.