5 things to know for April 6: Covid-19, infrastructure, LGBT rights, Israel, Russia

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Coronavirus

The highly contagious Covid-19 variant first discovered in the UK has now spread to all 50 states. More than 15,000 such cases have been reported in the US, and while vaccines are highly effective against the variants, medical experts are worried we may not be vaccinating fast enough to prevent more major outbreaks. Remember, this mutation is dangerous because it's more severe and easier to catch. Meanwhile, the US is under pressure for its failure to share unused vaccines with other countries, even as powers like Russia and China have pursued aggressive vaccine diplomacy with others. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said things are moving as fast as possible, and the US will not use the exchange as a way to gain political favors.