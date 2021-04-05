5 things to know for April 5: Covid-19, voter suppression, Facebook, Russia, Jordan

4. Russia

Russia is amassing major military power in an unexpected location: The Arctic. New satellite imagery reveals the country is testing its newest weapons in a region freshly ice-free due to climate change in a bid to secure its northern coast and open up a key shipping route from Asia to Europe. Weapons experts have expressed particular concern about one Russian "super-weapon," the Poseidon 2M39 torpedo. This unmanned stealth torpedo could cause radioactive waves that would render parts of the target coastline uninhabitable for decades. The climate crisis is quickly and dramatically changing the geography of areas to Russia's north, which has US military officials concerned that the country will continue to stake a claim over emerging land, and gain control over sea routes and tactical ground.

5. Jordan

Jordan's government has accused former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the half-brother of the country's current ruler King Abdullah II, of plotting to "destabilize" the country. The nation's deputy prime minister said the government has intercepted communications from Hamzah, his inner circle, and foreign entities that allegedly show the former crown prince trying to mobilize Jordan's public against the state. Between 16 and 18 people have already been arrested over the alleged plot, and Hamzah says he has now been forced into isolation with his family. The situation reveals a big rift among Jordan's ruling family, but some of the most powerful countries in the world are on the current king's side. The US and a growing list of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have voiced their backing of King Abdullah.