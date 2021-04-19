5 things to know for April 19: Shootings, Covid, immigration, police violence, Russia

2. Coronavirus

3. Immigration

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he will propose a new migration deal between the countries of North and Central America this week at a virtual climate summit convened by President Biden. His plan would involve asking Central American migrants -- and Mexicans considering emigration -- to work planting trees and crops across Mexico for three years in return for a six-month US work visa and an eventual path to US citizenship. López Obrador says he hopes the arrangement would provide jobs for more than 1.2 million Central Americans and Mexicans. Economic uncertainty, worsened by the pandemic and natural disasters, has sent record numbers of migrants northward. Biden has discouraged migration at this time and asked Central American leaders to tighten borders to lessen the crush in the US.