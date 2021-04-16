5 things to know for April 16: Indianapolis, coronavirus, police violence, Cuba, UK

2. Coronavirus

Almost half of US states saw an increase in coronavirus cases this week, and experts are urging people to maintain safety precautions and get vaccinated to avoid another spiral. Vaccine hesitancy has become a problem, and even though more than 30% of US adults have been fully vaccinated, the efficiency of rollouts has varied widely from state to state. Around the world, countries like India and Brazil continue to set daily records for Covid-19 cases. That's especially troubling for India, as millions of Hindus from around the country flock to the city of Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela religious festival, the world's largest pilgrimage. Meanwhile, the US government and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have kicked off a pledging event aimed at raising $2 billion more to support vaccine distribution to lower-income countries around the world.