5 takeaways: What the new census says about America

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country.

A U.S. headcount has been carried out every decade since 1790, and this was the first one in which the non-Hispanic white population nationwide got smaller, shrinking from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020.

The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.

Among the biggest changes:

Almost all of the growth of the past 10 years happened in metropolitan areas.

The share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while it grew for adults, driven by aging baby boomers.

The housing growth rate slowed between 2010 and 2020, the result of a hangover from the 2008 housing bust.

Read on for more explanation and a deeper report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1