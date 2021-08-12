 Skip to main content
5 takeaways: What the new census says about America
The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country.

A U.S. headcount has been carried out every decade since 1790, and this was the first one in which the non-Hispanic white population nationwide got smaller, shrinking from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020.

The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year. 

Among the biggest changes:

  • Almost all of the growth of the past 10 years happened in metropolitan areas.
  • The share of children in the U.S. declined because of falling birth rates, while it grew for adults, driven by aging baby boomers. 
  • The housing growth rate slowed between 2010 and 2020, the result of a hangover from the 2008 housing bust.

Read on for more explanation and a deeper report.

