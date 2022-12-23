 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 takeaways from the Jan. 6 report — from Trump's lies to the 'unimaginable'

Jan 6 committee’s final report asserts Donald Trump engaged in a ‘multi-part conspiracy’ to overturn 2020 election.

The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the "unimaginable" 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy.

The 814-page account provides a gripping narrative of Trump's monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and spells out 11 recommendations for Congress and others to consider to bolster the nation's institutions against any future attempts to incite insurrection.

The panel set out to compile a record for history. Along with the report, it is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its more than 1,000 interviews with startling new details. This week, it made an unprecedented criminal referral of a former U.S. president for prosecution.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in the foreword, said "what if" questions remain.

"The President of the United States inciting a mob to march on the Capitol and impede the work of Congress is not a scenario our intelligence and law enforcement communities envisioned for this country," he said. "Prior to January 6th, it was unimaginable." Here are the takeaways:

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

