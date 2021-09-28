5 Missouri boarding school employees charged with abuse

Although Gaither asked for the attorney general’s assistance in the case, Missouri law gives county prosecutors sole authority in deciding what charges are filed.

A Missouri law passed in 1982 exempted religious residential care facilities from state licensure requirements. After the allegations of abuse at Agape arose last year, the Legislature passed a law that gave the state greater oversight of unlicensed residential care facilities for children.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Brett Harper, of Oregon, who attended Agape from 1999 to 2003 and has pushed for three years for an investigation into abuse at the school.

“It’s one third of the people who should be charged and he lowered the charges," Harper said Tuesday. "Nobody would call that justice.”

The Star reported that two former students contacted the FBI last week and were told the agency's office was looking into the Agape case. An FBI spokesman in Kansas City did not confirm or deny an investigation.

According to online court records, the probable cause statements describing the alleged offenses will be kept confidential to protect victims' rights.