5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — Five former Memphis Police Department have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office online records show that Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were in custody. All five are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Defense attorney William Massey confirmed to The Associated Press that his client, Emmitt Martin III, had been charged and had turned himself in.

It was not immediately clear if Smith had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges. Blake Ballin, the lawyer for Mills, said he planned to hold a news conference later Thursday.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he would provide an update on the state's investigation Thursday afternoon.

Video footage of the arrest has not been made public, but officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.

The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.

Read more on this story here:

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death A prosecutor says the five fired Memphis police officers who are charged with murder in the killing of Black motorist Tyre Nichols played different roles in his death, but “they are all responsible." Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said during a news conference Thursday that a grand jury handed up indictments against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith. The fired officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Mulroy says police video of the traffic stop, in which Nichols’ family says the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker was savagely beaten for three minutes, will be released to the public Friday.

Photos: The aftermath of the violent arrest, death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis