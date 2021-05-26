5 key takeaways from AP's interview with Carlos Ghosn

DUTCH DEFEAT

Ghosn said he will appeal a Dutch court’s decision ordering him to repay nearly 5 million euros ($6 million) in salary he received from an Amsterdam-based joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in 2018. The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation. Ghosn said he was shocked by the court’s judgment which he said was made on a technicality. “Obviously it’s an upset,” Ghosn said.

THE ESCAPE

Ghosn recalled details of his Hollywood-style dramatic escape in late 2019 from Japan to Lebanon. He told the AP how the details of the plan were hatched, including choosing to execute it in December less people were likely to recognize him under a hat and heavy clothes and when a lot of people would be travelling in and out. “It was very bold, but because it was bold, I thought it may be successful,” he said. Ghosn refused to confirm that he escaped from Japan in a musical instrument box, saying he didn’t want to say anything that could be used against people accused of assisting in his escape.

LIFE IN LEBANON

Ghosn said he is adapting to the reality of life in Lebanon, where he grew up and is regarded as a hero, and says he feels safe and “free” here. He says he spends his days poring over documents with lawyers preparing legal defense, teaching at a university, helping start-ups and working on his books and documentaries. It is a slower pace than the one he was used to, with the advantage of having time to enjoy coffee with his wife and talking extensively with his children. His new reality includes being stuck in a deeply unstable country in the grips of an unprecedented economic crisis and a banking collapse. He says he spent six months repairing his Beirut home after it was damaged in the massive explosion at Beirut port last summer.

