5 days to go: Schumer predicts Dems will keep the Senate; Georgia canvassers go door-to-door, and more

There are 5 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, videos and photos from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Thursday that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate, propelled by strong voter turnout to buck a wave of Republican enthusiasm for gaining control of Congress in the midterm elections.

The Democratic leader told The Associated Press he's confident Democrats will be able to win the battleground states being contested — and potentially pick up Senate seats from Republicans.

“It's tight,” Schumer said in an interview. “I believe Democrats will hold the Senate and maybe even pick up seats.”

Campaigning in his home state of New York, Schumer's upbeat predictions come as Democrats face stiff headwinds heading into Election Day on Tuesday.

Full story here:

STORY OF THE DAY

Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections.

Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will speak at 7 p.m. from Washington's Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, the White House said.

“It’s from Capitol Hill, because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy,” White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told Axios, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Previewing Biden's remarks, Dunn said the Democratic president “will be very clear tonight that he is speaking to people who don’t agree with him on any issues, who don’t agree on his agenda, but who really can unite behind this idea of this fundamental value of democracy.” Full story here:

***

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

***

WATCH

***

RACES IN FOCUS: GEORGIA

In Georgia, campaigns look to drive turnout with a knock Candidates, political parties and other groups in Georgia are pouring resources into knocking on doors to drive turnout. The intensifying effort reflects the narrow margin separating Republicans and Democrats in the state, but also research that face-to-face contact is effective at increasing the number of voters. Those efforts may be bearing fruit in Georgia’s big early voting turnout. More than 2 million people had cast early ballots by mail or in person by the end of the day Wednesday. That's far ahead of the turnout pace of 2018. The New Georgia Project says voters that its paid canvassers reach are three times more likely to vote than other similar voters.

Real clear politics polling average: Georgia Senate: Herschel Walker (R) 47.1%, Raphael Warnock (D) 46.6%; Georgia Governor: Brian Kemp (R) 51.8%, Stacey Abrams (D) 43.6%

***

PODCAST

***

WE EXPLAIN