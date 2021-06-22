5 charged in Oklahoma inmate's death during hostage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five inmates have been charged with murder in the death of another inmate during a hostage-taking incident at an Oklahoma jail.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges Monday and says more are expected after further investigation into the incident at the county's detention center, according to The Oklahoman.

Two inmates were charged with first-degree murder and three others were charged with second-degree murder for alleged actions that led to the death of Curtis Montrell Williams, 34, after taking a detention officer hostage.

A video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows inmates drag, beat and stab a jailer before police shot and killed Williams, who was holding a homemade knife to the neck of jailer Daniel Misquez.