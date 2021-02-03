5 challenges awaiting Amazon's new CEO

But Amazon’s lead is unsurmountable — it accounted for about 40% of online purchases in the U.S. last year, with Walmart at a distant second place at 5.8%, eBay at 4.9% and Apple at 3%, according to research firm eMarketer. Nonetheless, analysts say that big box retailers are weaponizing their stores and putting profit pressure on Amazon and forcing them to add even more distribution hubs to compete.

“There is a lot of opportunity for Amazon, but the brick and mortar guys have demonstrated their stores are big time assets,” said Charlie O’Shea, a retail analyst at Moody’s.

A LOOMING BEZOS

Another challenge for the new CEO is Bezos himself.

Amazon has made it clear that he won’t be going far. Bezos is still the company’s biggest shareholder, giving him much power over the company he founded in 1995. And Bezos said he'll focus on new products and initiatives from his perch as executive chair.

Tensions can arise when a CEO moves to the board and still has a hand in the business, said Jason Schloetzer, a business professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. The new CEO may want to end some of Bezos' initiatives that Bezos doesn't agree with. Or other executives may keep reporting to Bezos, leaving Jassy out of the loop.