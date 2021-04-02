48 killed when train derails in Taiwan; Biden introduces 'jobs Cabinet'; Christians mark Good Friday

Today is Friday, April 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Train partially derails in Taiwan, killing 48 and injuring dozens; Biden deputizes 'jobs Cabinet' as Republicans vow not to cooperate with infrastructure effort; Christians mark Good Friday around world.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing 48 people. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety after the country's deadliest railway disaster.

The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge scenic area on the first day of a long holiday weekend when many people were hopping trains on Taiwan's extensive rail system. The train had been carrying more than 400 people. Read more:

