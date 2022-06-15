 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRIS, Minn. (AP) — Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area, authorities said Wednesday.

The cats discovered Tuesday were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind, according to Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas.

“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognized that it was above and beyond what he was capable of at this time. And he let us help them out,” she said, noting that the owner had not left the cats alone.

The owner had been living with cats in the vehicle “for some time,” the Animal Humane Society said. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.

The rest stop was on Interstate 35 near Harris, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Minneapolis. Temperatures in the area climbed over 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption, authorities said.

The owner had previously given up 14 of the cats that had been living in the car. They were taken by a local rescue organization.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK deportations to Rwanda stalled as European Court steps in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News