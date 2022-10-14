$402K of meth reportedly found in condom-filled pumpkins at Texas border

Officials recently encountered Halloween decorations that weren't what they seemed. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection found $402,196 of liquid meth in condoms packaged inside pumpkins at the Eagle Pass port of entry at the Texas-Mexico border, according to a news release.

The customs and border protection officers discovered the hidden drugs in a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico on Tuesday, according to the release. An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After conducting an examination, officers seized a total of nearly 44 pounds (19.84 kg) of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms inside four pumpkins in the vehicle.

"Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins," Elizabeth Garduno, port director of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said. "They utilized their training, experience and interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process."

According to the release, officials seized the narcotics vehicle and turned the driver and passenger over to the custody of sheriff's deputies for further investigation.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security. The department is charged with the comprehensive management, control and protection of the nation's borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.