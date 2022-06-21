 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

40 photos of Prince William through the years as he celebrates his 40th birthday

Prince William's position as the eventual heir to throne was, of course, sealed at his birth on June 21, 1982, the first son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. That put him in the public eye from the second that Charles and Diana presented him to the TV cameras outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London.

The world has watched William from his school days in London to his courtship of Kate Middleton at St. Andrews University in Scotland and their spectacular marriage at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William turns 40 today. Here's a look at his life through the years, in 40 photos:

