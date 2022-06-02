 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 workers hurt when Boston subway trains collide

BOSTON (AP) — A collision of two subway trains in Boston sent four employees of the city's troubled transit system to the hospital, officials said.

Both Green Line trains derailed in the crash around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. The subway system continued to experience service disruptions Thursday morning.

A two-car westbound train carrying 20 to 25 passengers struck a two-car train without passengers as it was preparing to enter service at Government Center Station, a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokesperson said.

Four operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, and one was released Thursday morning. The nature of their injuries was not disclosed.

No passengers were treated for injuries, the spokesperson said. One train has since been placed back on the tracks.

The cause is under investigation, and the tracks will be inspected to see if they need repairs before service can resume, officials said.

The collision comes amid a federal review of the MBTA's safety following several accidents that led to injuries or death.

A 39-year-old man died in April when he was dragged after his arm got stuck in a malfunctioning subway car door. Nine people were injured in September when an escalator at a station malfunctioned, and more than two dozen went to the hospital in July when a Green Line train rear-ended another trolley.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

