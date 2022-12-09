 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 tips to get ahead of holiday season supply chain shortages | PennyWise podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Could more disruptions in the supply chain lead to new shortages on store shelves?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn if supply chain issues are expected to derail the holidays. Kimberly also shares four things to consider right now -- from retailers overstocking to weather and strikes impacting items you may have on your shopping list.

More from Kimberly on NerdWallet:

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Orion capsule heads home from the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News