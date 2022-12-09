 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday.

The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown Omaha, police said. Officers called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound that police said was caused by being beaten with an aluminum bat.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Price was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12.

Police said in a news release Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

People are also reading…

Police did not release the names of the teens, and The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mozambique ex-president’s son, 10 others jailed over corruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News