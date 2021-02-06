4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say

The Utah Avalanche Center had deemed the avalanche risk in the area “high,” according to the Tribune. Hours before the avalanche, it tweeted out a warning that there was “High Danger. Large natural avalanches overnight. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Keep it low angle.”

A total of 20 people nationwide have died in avalanches during the 2020-21 season, 16 of which were skiers or snowboarders, the Tribune reported.

In 2003, three died in an avalanche that swept up 15 people in Provo Canyon near Sundance Resort in Utah. The last time an avalanche took as many skiers or snowboarders was when five were killed near Loveland Pass in Colorado in 2013.

“We are heartbroken over the tragic news of four fatalities as the result of an avalanche in the Millcreek Canyon area this afternoon,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said in a statement. “We deeply mourn the loss of life due to this devastating incident.”

Gov. Spencer Cox said on Twitter that the accident is "a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved. We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort. With avalanche danger high now, please exercise extreme caution.”

Millcreek Canyon is closed to recreation at least through Sunday, but restaurants and businesses in the canyon will still be open, the police department said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0