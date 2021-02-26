4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut

The original sentencing judge, Kevin Duffy, was killed by the virus last year. He had fashioned the 240-year sentences by calculating the balance of the life expectancies of the six individuals killed in the blast — 180 years — and adding 30 years each on two other counts.

The bombers who had their sentences reduced were arrested in the intense FBI probe that followed the blast. A vehicle identification number on the Ryder van that carried the bomb was found on a piece of the wreckage and the FBI was waiting when Salameh went to the rental office a week later to try to get his $400 deposit back.

Ayyad, a chemist, ordered chemicals for the bomb. Ajaj, who was in jail on a false-passport conviction at the time of the attacks, had been arrested as he entered the U.S. with materials about bombmaking. Abouhalima was frequently seen at the apartment where the bomb was built. All maintained they were innocent.

Two years after the blast, Ramzi Yousef was arrested in Pakistan and brought to the U.S., where he was convicted at two separate trials. In one, he was convicted in a plot to blow up a dozen U.S. airliners.

In a 2012 memorandum, Duffy called Yousef “a cold-blooded killer, completely devoid of conscience.”