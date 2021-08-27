4 Line 3 protesters arrested at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota troopers on Friday arrested four people protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project at the state Capitol.

Videos posted on social media showed law enforcement officers surrounding about a dozen protesters. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered earlier in the week for a major rally calling on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the arrests happened after a teepee remained on the Capitol grounds Friday after the event permit expired Thursday evening. The State Patrol, which is responsible for Capitol security, met with tribal liaisons, owners of the tepee and other group leaders “to come to an agreement for the group to voluntarily take the tepee down,” he said in an email.

“The tepee was removed by its owners while troopers provided security today. Personal property that remained at the site was also removed by members of the group,” Gordon said. “Some individuals were uncooperative with creating space for the tepee to come down.”