4 killed, including constable, in Tucson apartment shooting

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — Four people were killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in southern Arizona, officials said.

Police in Tucson identified one of the victims as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as a employee of the apartment complex, KVOA-TV reported.

Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details were still unknown, KGUN-TV reported.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson extended sympathies on behalf of of the county to Martinez-Garibay's family, friends and colleagues.

“I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy and I will keep Constable Martinez and all who knew and loved her in my thoughts,” she said in a statement.

