4 killed, including child, in Calif. shooting; Biden pitches infrastructure plan; baseball's back!

Today is Thursday, April 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: A child was among four killed at a Southern California office building late Wednesday; President Biden pitches $2 trillion infrastructure plan during Pittsburgh stop; it's Opening Day for MLB.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim and the gunman critically wounded, police said.

The violence in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles was the nation's third mass shooting in just over two weeks.

When police arrived at the two-story structure around 5:30 p.m. shots were being fired, Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat said. Officers opened fire and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said.