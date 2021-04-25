 Skip to main content
4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas
AP

4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

DANVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock about 5 p.m. Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash, KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday. He said there were no survivors.

