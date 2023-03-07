Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as the architect of a new conservative vision for the nation during his annual State of the State address. In Tuesday's address, DeSantis championed his aggressive stances through the pandemic and culture wars as a blueprint for Republican leadership. It comes as DeSantis builds momentum for a presidential run and marks the start of Florida's annual 60-day legislative session. He's traveled the country talking about how America should be more like Florida. This session, that means issues like telling teachers what pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians and keeping keeping immigrants who are in the country illegally out of the state.