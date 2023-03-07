Today is Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 7
U.S. and Mexican officials say four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week seeking health care got caught in a deadly shootout and were kidnapped. The FBI says their minivan with North Carolina license plates came under fire shortly after entering Matamoros. The city is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel. Mexico's president said Monday the four came for health care and were caught in the crossfire between armed groups. An eyewitness said gunmen forced one of the victims, a woman, into a pickup truck. The other three appeared were dragged to the truck and were either wounded or dead, but wasn't clear.
Norfolk Southern says it plans to improve the use of detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings and other problems in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment a month ago. The company said Monday it would evaluate the distance between such “hot bearing” detectors and anticipates adding about 200. The company said the first ones would be installed just west of East Palestine, where a Feb. 3 derailment forced half the town to evacuate as toxic chemicals burned. The company also pledged to install more acoustic bearing detectors and review all of its standards and practices.
A sharp drop in illegal border crossings since December may be blunting a Republican point of attack against President Joe Biden as the Democratic leader moves to reshape a broken asylum system that has dogged him and his predecessors. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that voters support adjusting the number of immigrants and asylum-seekers allowed into the country. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say the level of immigration and asylum-seekers should be lowered, while about 2 in 10 say they should be higher. About a third want the numbers to remain the same.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as the architect of a new conservative vision for the nation during his annual State of the State address. In Tuesday's address, DeSantis championed his aggressive stances through the pandemic and culture wars as a blueprint for Republican leadership. It comes as DeSantis builds momentum for a presidential run and marks the start of Florida's annual 60-day legislative session. He's traveled the country talking about how America should be more like Florida. This session, that means issues like telling teachers what pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians and keeping keeping immigrants who are in the country illegally out of the state.
The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy, Chair Jerome Powell says in prepared testimony to a Senate panel. "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes,” he says. The Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point in early February, after imposing a half-point increase in December and four three-quarter-point hikes before that. Over the past year, the central bank has raised its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, eight times.
Rescuers are searching for 42 people still missing after two landslides hit villages on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency. Natuna’s disaster agency lowered the death toll Tuesday morning from 11 to 10 despite fear that it will rise. The landslides displaced more than 1,200 people who were taken to evacuation centers and other shelters. Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the Genting and Pangkalan villages on a remote island surrounded by choppy waters and high waves in the Natuna group at the edge of the South China Sea. There were reports of people trapped in houses under tons of mud from surrounding hills. Authorities are still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage.
Demonstrators have started marching across France in a new round of protests and strikes against the government’s project to raise the retirement age to 64. Unions hope the action will the biggest show of force against the planned change. Garbage collectors, utility workers, train drivers and others have walked off the job on Tuesday across France to show their anger at the reform. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country against President Emmanuel Macron’s legislation. The bill is under debate in the French Senate this week. Unions threatened to freeze up the French economy with work stoppages across multiple sectors.
The sister of North Korea’s leader is warning that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong made the warning Tuesday after the U.S. flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber to the Korean Peninsula for a drill with South Korean warplanes. The allies’ militaries are also preparing to revive their largest field exercises soon. Kim Yo Jong didn’t elaborate on any planned response, but North Korea has often test-launched missiles when the allies hold military drills because it views them as an invasion rehearsal. She said: “We keep our eye on the restless military moves" by the U.S. and South Korea and are “on standby” to act.
More than 20 people from around the country face domestic terrorism charges after dozens in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta, the flashpoint of conflict between authorities and left-leaning protesters. Flaming bottles and rocks were thrown at officers during a protest Sunday at “Cop City,” where 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, or “Tortuguita,” was shot to death by officers during a raid at a protest camp in January.
China has long been seen by the U.S. as a prolific source of anti-American propaganda but less aggressive in its influence operations than Russia. Now many in Washington think China is increasingly following Russia’s lead — and there’s growing concern the U.S. isn’t doing enough to respond. U.S. officials and outside experts cite recent examples of China-linked actors generating false news reports with artificial intelligence and deploying so-called troll farms on social media. While many of those efforts appear to be amateurish, experts think they signal an apparent willingness from Beijing to try more influence campaigns as part of a broader embrace of covert operations.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Team LeBron romped to a 170-150 win over Team Durant in the NBA’s 70th All-Star Game.
In 1996, Magic Johnson becomes the second NBA player to reach 10,000 career assists. See more sports moments from this date:
***