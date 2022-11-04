4 days to go: VP Harris fights for Dems' future — and her own; GOP optimistic in Minn.; and more

There are 4 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, the latest polls and key races in focus.
STORY OF THE DAY
VP Harris fights for Democrats' future — and her own
BOSTON (AP) — Ruby Brown beamed with excitement in a community college gymnasium as she waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage at a political rally for the Democratic ticket in Massachusetts
“As soon as her name was announced, I said I had to find a way to go,” said Brown, 58.
The midterms are just days away, with control of Congress and statehouses across the country up for grabs, but Brown and her friends were really hoping for a hint of what might happen a few years down the line.
“That’s why we’re here,” said Lisa Palmer-Glover, 56. “To see what’s next on the plate.”
The comments are just a glimpse of the expectations and special scrutiny that Harris faces as the first person of color and first woman to be vice president — and someone who campaigned for the top job before agreeing to be Joe Biden’s running mate. Full story here:
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is spending the closing days of her reelection campaign in the new parts of her Virginia district to gain the support of Black residents whose votes could well determine if she gets a third term. The church visits and front yard barbecues are different settings for the former Navy commander, who has often campaigned with a military backdrop. But Luria finds herself in a dead heat with her Republican challenger as she tries to make the closing argument that this race is a referendum on democracy itself.
Top U.S. election security officials say current threats to the nation's voting systems are more complex than ever. The task of protecting those systems has become increasingly more difficult as next week's midterms loom. That's partly because millions of Americans embrace unfounded conspiracy theories about supposed election-rigging. Election officials are girding for harassment, intimidation and even physical violence at polling places and elections offices during and after voting, as ballots are counted and results certified. Making matters worse, global rivals are expected to deepen disinformation efforts. Experts say a disruptive cyberattack also is possible. Russia, Iran and China may have fewer qualms these days about destabilization-inducing aggression.
BATTLE FOR THE SENATE
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip — and the polling in each
1. Pennsylvania
2. Nevada
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Arizona
6. North Carolina
7. New Hampshire
8. Ohio
9. Florida
10. Colorado
Hot off the Wire midterm election preview: Congressional balance of power hinges on several key races
Analysis: Struggle for Senate control could go either way
The race for the House is tilting strongly toward the GOP, but the struggle for Senate control is still very much a slog that could go either way, even as late-breaking national winds favor the party out of power.
Every race will matter on Election Day as Republicans look to win control of the evenly divided chamber and severely curtail the second half of President Joe Biden's term.
Democrats have a shot in large part because the battleground states on the Senate map were mostly won by Biden in 2020, albeit narrowly. And even though Biden is deeply unpopular in many of those states two years later, Democratic incumbents and challengers amassed massive sums of money that allowed them to run on their own brands throughout the summer while their Republican opponents limped out of contentious primaries. This is where the nitty-gritty of campaign spending makes a difference: Candidates get more favorable advertising rates than the super PACs and outside groups that have had to come in and make up the difference for some Donald Trump-backed GOP nominees with lackluster fundraising.
Democrats' challenge in the final days of the midterm elections is getting their base to turn out and persuading those remaining undecided voters -- especially those who voted for Biden two years ago but are dissatisfied with him today -- to stick with the president's party. That'll be easier said than done. Just 41% of US adults approved of Biden's performance, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS and released Wednesday. And Republican voters expressed greater engagement with this year's midterms than Democrats across multiple questions gauging voters' likelihood to vote.
That president's party often loses seats in Congress during the first midterms of a new administration, and lower Democratic enthusiasm would suggest we're on track for history to repeat itself. The enthusiasm gap (favoring Republicans by 14 points) is similar to the partisan gap in CNN's polling from 2010, when Republicans gained seats in the first midterm of Barack Obama's presidency.
This year's key issues for voters would also seem to advantage Republicans. More than half of likely voters in CNN's new poll identified the economy and inflation -- a central component of GOP attack ads -- as the most important factor in their vote for Congress. The Supreme Court's late June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade injected uncertainty into the political landscape, with a majority of Americans disapproving of that decision. But only 15% of likely voters in CNN's poll said abortion was the most important issue determining their vote. More broadly, nearly three-quarters of Americans think things in the country are going badly.
And yet, what's keeping this cycle interesting is the unpredictability and relative messiness of the Senate map -- with races sometimes moving in different directions. Despite Republicans picking up momentum across the country, for example, the seat most likely to flip is a GOP-held seat, not a Democratic-held one. Pennsylvania -- where GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring -- tops the list, as it has since CNN first started compiling these rankings at the start of the cycle in early 2021. Rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising and advertising data, and polling, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. And two other GOP-held open seats -- North Carolina and Ohio -- have proved to be surprisingly competitive for Democrats this year, even if they're much less likely to flip.
But the race that could matter more than any other is a seat Democrats flipped last year. If neither candidate receives a majority of the vote in Georgia on November 8, the race will advance to a December 6 runoff. And if Senate control hinges on the Peach State -- as it did in 2020 -- we'll have to wait another month to learn which party holds the majority.
