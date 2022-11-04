 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 days to go: VP Harris fights for Dems' future — and her own; GOP optimistic in Minn.; and more

  • 0

There are 4 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

Election 2022 New York Governor

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Barnard College in New York. 

VP Harris fights for Democrats' future — and her own

BOSTON (AP) — Ruby Brown beamed with excitement in a community college gymnasium as she waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage at a political rally for the Democratic ticket in Massachusetts

“As soon as her name was announced, I said I had to find a way to go,” said Brown, 58.

The midterms are just days away, with control of Congress and statehouses across the country up for grabs, but Brown and her friends were really hoping for a hint of what might happen a few years down the line.

People are also reading…

“That’s why we’re here,” said Lisa Palmer-Glover, 56. “To see what’s next on the plate.”

The comments are just a glimpse of the expectations and special scrutiny that Harris faces as the first person of color and first woman to be vice president — and someone who campaigned for the top job before agreeing to be Joe Biden’s running mate. Full story here:

***

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

***

***

WATCH

Pollster Frank Luntz discusses who he thinks will win the upcoming midterm elections and warns of a possible delay in vote counting in Pennsylvania.

***

SENATE IN FOCUS: ARIZONA

Real Clear Politics polling average: Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48.2%, Blake Masters (R) 47.2%

***

HOUSE IN FOCUS: VIRGINIA'S 2ND DISTRICT

Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters

Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is spending the closing days of her reelection campaign in the new parts of her Virginia district to gain the support of Black residents whose votes could well determine if she gets a third term. The church visits and front yard barbecues are different settings for the former Navy commander, who has often campaigned with a military backdrop. But Luria finds herself in a dead heat with her Republican challenger as she tries to make the closing argument that this race is a referendum on democracy itself.

***

PODCAST

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

WE EXPLAIN

EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex

EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex

Top U.S. election security officials say current threats to the nation's voting systems are more complex than ever. The task of protecting those systems has become increasingly more difficult as next week's midterms loom. That's partly because millions of Americans embrace unfounded conspiracy theories about supposed election-rigging. Election officials are girding for harassment, intimidation and even physical violence at polling places and elections offices during and after voting, as ballots are counted and results certified. Making matters worse, global rivals are expected to deepen disinformation efforts. Experts say a disruptive cyberattack also is possible. Russia, Iran and China may have fewer qualms these days about destabilization-inducing aggression.

***

BATTLE FOR THE SENATE

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY -- Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson: Trailing a tank unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News