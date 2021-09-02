4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’s pleased that power returned for some people.

“I’m very mindful that it’s a start, and only a start,” he told a news conference.

Power would be restored to most customers in the greater Baton Rouge area by Sept. 8. after workers finish assessing the damage to the grid, Entergy Louisiana President Philip May said Thursday. That assessment is not as far along in the harder-hit regions, so Entergy said it has no timetable for getting service to those areas, which include New Orleans.

The hurricane that hit Sunday with 150 mph (230 kph) winds was tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland U.S. It tore apart water systems too. At least 600,000 customers had no running water. Hundreds of thousands of other homes and business were being told to boil their water before using it.

At least seven deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including two 19-year-old Pike Electric employees killed Tuesday as they were restoring power near Birmingham, Alabama. Investigators were still trying to determine exactly how they were killed.