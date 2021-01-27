 Skip to main content
4 children among 5 killed in fire at suburban Chicago home
AP

4 children among 5 killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) —

Five people, including four children under the age of 6, were killed in a fire Wednesday at a home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the fire chief said.

All five people were members of the same family, Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. Their names have not been released.

The blaze happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a duplex. No cause had been determined by early afternoon.

A firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, Anderson said. The firefighter's condition was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

