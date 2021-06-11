$4.5 million accepted by family of man killed by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The children of a Black man killed by police in Louisiana’s capital city five years ago have accepted a $4.5 million settlement with the local government.

Alton Sterling’s 2016 shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer was captured on video and sparked anger and protests in the city’s Black community.

Baton Rouge news outlets report that court documents show Sterling’s family asked that their lawsuit be dismissed in mid-May, signaling acceptance of the settlement approved about three months earlier by the Metro Council for Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.

“This matter has been resolved,” Parish Attorney Andy Dotson said Friday in The Advocate. “And the settlement agreement made with the plaintiff will proceed as planned as voted upon by the council.”

The officer who shot Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store lost his job and another officer was suspended. Neither was charged criminally after state and federal investigations.