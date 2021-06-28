4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

ASHLAND, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake's epicenter was in Ashland, a community in Alameda County 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of Oakland, according to the geological survey.
Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from Ashland — felt the quake.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Southern California, near Los Angeles International Airport, on Wednesday.
