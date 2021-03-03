3rd man accuses a Chicago activist priest of sexual abuse

Pfleger has denied the brothers' allegations. According to the archdiocese, he has agreed to live away from the parish while he is being investigated.

Unlike the two brothers, the latest accuser — a truck driver who does not live in Illinois — said he does not plan to file an independent claim with the archdiocese or to seek a financial settlement.

The man told the Chicago Tribune that he does not know the brothers, but that he decided to share his story with church leaders after reading about the backlash and disbelief the brothers have faced from the priest’s loyal flock.

He said he provided the affidavit to the brothers’ attorney after a childhood friend told him for weeks that it was the right thing to do.

“I told (my friend) I’m not getting in the middle of that stuff up there,” the man, who asked that his name not be made public, told the newspaper.