30 years after last hurricane, New England braces for Henri

BOSTON (AP) — On the 30th anniversary of the last hurricane to make a direct hit on New England, the region warily braced Thursday for Tropical Storm Henri as it gathered strength and headed for the northeastern U.S.

Forecasters said Henri will likely strengthen into a hurricane in the Atlantic as it approaches southern New England early next week, with the first coastal impacts possible on Sunday.

Henri was expected to become a hurricane offshore late Friday along a path that will likely take it parallel to the East Coast. Its center was forecast to approach parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard by Monday.

Exactly 30 years ago Thursday, Bob made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in 1991 with sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 138 mph. At least 17 people were killed in the storm, the costliest in New England with more than $1.5 billion in property damage — nearly $3 billion in today's dollars.