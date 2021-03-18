3 women sue Texans QB Deshaun Watson for alleged sex assault

According to the suits, the women live in Texas, Oregon and Georgia and work giving massages. Two claimed that during massages in March and August of last year Watson was sexually suggestive, exposed his gentiles and moved toward them in ways that caused his penis to touch their hands. The lawsuit from the third woman describes similar behavior and alleges that during a massage in December, Watson ”coerced” her into giving him oral sex. The woman did not consent and then ”blacked out for a few minutes from fear,” the lawsuit states.

The alleged assaults took place at one of the women's homes, a Houston hotel and an office building in the city, according to the suits. They state that Watson connected with the women over social media, where they advertised their businesses, and flew one of them from Atlanta to Houston for a massage.

Each woman is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

Texans spokesman Omar Majzoub said that the team first learned about the allegations against Watson through a social media post Tuesday.

“We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously,” Majzoub said in a Wednesday statement. He declined to comment further Thursday.