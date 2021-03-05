3 Venezuelans plead guilty for aiding anti-Maduro plot

Sequea and his co-defendant Capt. Juven Sequea are the older brothers of the confessed commander of the failed May 3 incursion, Capt. Antonio Sequea, who is jailed in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The third person pleading guilty, Rayder Ruso, is a civilian who has long sought Maduro’s armed overthrow.

The single crime to which the men pleaded guilty is punishable from 6 to 10 years in prison. But under Colombian law they can be released on parole or placed under house arrest if sentenced to lesser than 8 years, meaning the men are likely to be freed in exchange for cooperation. Previously the men, who have been jailed since their arrest six months ago, had been charged with providing military training to illegal armed groups, a more serious offense punishable of up to 30 years in jail.

A fourth defendant in the Colombian investigation, Yacsy Álvarez, has repeatedly professed her innocence and accused Colombian authorities of being in constant contact with the plot’s ringleader, retired Venezuelan Army Gen. Cliver Álcala. But she faces an additional charge of arms trafficking for allegedly helping smuggle weapons to the volunteer army.