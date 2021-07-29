3 tornadoes confirmed in damaging Wisconsin thunderstorms

MILWAUKEE (AP) — At least three tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin amid powerful thunderstorms that caused widespread damage and left tens of thousands without power, officials said Thursday.

The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.

The National Weather Service surveyed hard-hit areas in southeastern Wisconsin and confirmed one tornado, probably rated EF1, caused damage around the Jefferson County community of Concord — where the storm toppled farm buildings and left a path of destruction. Cows could be seen grazing among debris that landed in farm fields. By Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed at least two other tornados were also responsible for damage near Waukesha and Watertown.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a declaration imposing a state of emergency in Wisconsin. Evers' order directs state agencies to help those impacted by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be activated to support local authorities with recovery efforts.