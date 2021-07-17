3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID

COVID-19 infections in people who have been fully vaccinated against the disease — also referred to as “breakthrough” infections — are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Democrats left the state to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the necessary quorum to pass a bill that would place new restrictions on voting in Texas.

Members of the caucus met with Vice President Kamala Harris, including two of the three lawmakers who tested positive, Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders said a statement on Twitter.

“Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined,” Sanders wrote.

“The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated,” according to Sanders.

Martin said it is not known where or when the three Texas lawmakers were infected.