3 testify Georgia's Beck directed money flows from insurer

Months after taking office in 2019, Beck was indicted on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns.

Beck's defense has yet to present its case. Lawyers argued Tuesday as the trial opened that Beck hadn't hurt the association but instead turned it from losses to profits. They argue that Beck was an innovator and that even if his methods were unconventional, there's no proof he meant to hurt the association. They also suggested Green Technology Services provided useful data, even if witnesses were unaware.

Sonya McKaig testified that Beck asked her to start reviewing insurance applications for the association, which writes coverage for property owners who can't find it on the normal insurance market. The Georgia Underwriting Association, authorized under state law, is owned by state-regulated insurers who share in its risks.

Both McKaigs testified they did real work, although most billings were for money flowing to Green Technology Services.

McKaig said she reviewed information on applications, allowing GUA to charge correct premiums. Beck directed her each month to roll into her bill a separate bill from Green Technology Services. That amount was typically $28,700 a month, with Beck telling McKaig to mark up the amount by another 5% for herself, according to her testimony.