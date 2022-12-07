 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

3 Southern University marching band members killed in crash

POWHATAN, La. (AP) — Three members of Southern University’s marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace told news outlets the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area and confirmed three people died in the collision. State police identified the victims Wednesday as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas; and Dylan Young, 21, also of Dallas.

Two of the students were tuba players, the other was a percussionist, Southern University's Director of Bands Kedric Taylor said.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office described the collision as a “major crash.” It happened around 7:40 p.m. on I-49 northbound near Powhatan, a village in the parish, the sheriff’s office said.

People are also reading…

State police said the students were in a Jeep that was stalled on the interstate's northbound shoulder. They were attempting to change a flat tire when the tractor-trailer drifted onto the shoulder, hit the Jeep's left side and the victims, who were pronounced dead on scene.

The truck's driver, a 62-year-old man, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries, investigators said. Routine toxicology tests are pending as the investigation into the crash continued, state police said.

Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis Shields, in a statement, offered condolences to the victims' families and friends as well as to the school community.

“I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating,” he said. “I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you.”

