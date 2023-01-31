 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say

  • 0

Authorities search for 3 missing rappers after canceled Detroit performance

Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said Monday.

Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31, who are all associates, were supposed to perform at a club in Detroit on Jan. 21, according to Michael McGinnis, commander of major crimes.

"It's our understanding that the performance got canceled, and from there -- we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to find out," McGinnis said. All of their phones "stopped having activity" by the early morning hours of Jan. 22, McGinnis added.

Michigan rappers

Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers, Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31 and Montoya Givens, 31, who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said.

"The mother of one of the victims, the next day, made a report of the missing person. That mother became very proactive in the investigation and started searching for her vehicle through OnStar," McGinnis said.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The mom found the car in Warren, Michigan, McGinnis said, where authorities recovered the car on Jan. 23. By Jan. 27, information about Kelly's disappearance was spreading throughout the media, McGinnis said.

"Once that happens, other family members of the other missings come to realize that that's a friend of their loved ones and they haven't seen them either, so then they both get reported missing," McGinnis said.

"We want to find them and get them home to their loved ones," he said. "Really think about the victims' families in this case, they have no answers. They don't know where their loved one is.

"We need help," McGinnis said. "If somebody knows something, we're asking please call and share that information with us."

Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp, told CNN affiliate WXYZ she has posted flyers all around Lansing, where Kelly grew up, in an attempt to find her son.

"I don't want to be on 'Dateline' in 20 years to find his body," she said.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Two monkeys mysteriously taken from Dallas Zoo in another bizarre incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News