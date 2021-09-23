3 Miami Beach officers face felony charges in rough arrests

MIAMI (AP) — Three Miami Beach police officers are now facing felony charges related to the rough arrests of two Black men at a South Beach hotel, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office had originally charged five officers in August with misdemeanor battery charges.

On Thursday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the upgraded charges for Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez, who are now charged with third-degree felony battery, and Officer Javier Serrano, who is now charged with official misconduct, which is a third-degree felony.

In addition, Serrano and officers Robert Sabater and David Rivas still face misdemeanor battery charges, officials said.

She said the charges will be brought before a judge next week.

“All aspects of this July 26th police incident are taken very seriously by my prosecutors,” Rundle said in the news release. “The investigation has been and will be as thorough and complete as possible since our entire community has been shocked and offended by what we have seen.”