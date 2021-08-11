3 men sentenced in beating of gay couple in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three men won't serve any additional jail time after reaching plea deals in an assault on a gay couple in downtown Austin.

The 2019 attack on Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry inspired a rally at the Capitol and the creation of a citizens' foot patrol, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Four men were charged in the beating, and three of them — Quinn O’Connor, Frank Macias and Kolby Monell — were sentenced last week after reaching plea deals for misdemeanor assault with a hate crime finding. Charges were dropped against the fourth man, Miguel Macias.

O'Connor and Monell were sentenced to probation while Frank Macias was sentenced to one year in jail but was already credited for time served in the Travis County jail.

Prosecutors have said Deehring and Perry were targeted because they are gay.

“We will not stop until the hate crime laws in Texas are enhanced to allow thorough prosecution of those committing such heinous crimes,” Perry and Deehring said in a statement Tuesday.