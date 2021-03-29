3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three men who were charged in shootings that left several people injured during a chaotic weekend along Virginia Beach's oceanfront made their first court appearances via video on Monday. Two other weekend shooting incidents claimed two lives.

Virginia Beach Judge Sandra S. Menago went over the charges for Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

Each man faces seven counts of malicious wounding and related charges. They remain in jail without bond and will have bail hearings in the coming days after talking to their respective attorneys.

Authorities said the men were involved in what appeared to be the first of three separate shooting incidents late Friday along a densely packed strip of hotels, clubs and restaurants. Another shooting that night left a woman dead who likely was an innocent bystander, authorities said, while a third incident led to a police officer fatally shooting a Black man.

Investigators believe the first of the shootings, for which the three men are charged, stemmed from a fight involving a group of people, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement.