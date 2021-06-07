3 linked to grad party shooting charged in attack on car

MIAMI (AP) — Three teenagers who police said Monday are linked to the weekend shooting at a Florida graduation party are charged in a separate attack targeting two people in a car.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that the three were spotted in a red Chevrolet Malibu outside a hookah lounge where the graduation party was taking place.

Three people died and at least five were wounded in that shooting early Sunday. Two of those who died were in a bullet-riddled car that crashed into a nearby wall. It's not clear what role they played in the shooting.

Separately, the three in the Malibu left the party and spotted a Nissan Altima they recognized from the gathering driving south of Florida's Turnpike. An arrest affidavit says two of the teenagers fired into that car with a handgun and a rifle, wounding its driver in the leg. A passenger was not injured.

The wounded driver is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Charged with attempted first-degree murder are Quantayvious McCutchen, 19; his brother, 17-year-old Yahtayvious McCutchen; and Keyshad Richardson, 19. They were jailed Monday and it was unclear if they had an attorney to represent them.