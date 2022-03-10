3 killed in Ukraine hospital attack; UK sanctions 7 wealthy Russians; Tiger Woods joins golf Hall

Today is Thursday, March 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Another storm bringing a weekend severe storm threat for the South and snow for the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, wounds 17, officials say

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — An airstrike on a hospital in the port of Mariupol killed three people, including a child, the city council said Thursday, and Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities, even as the top diplomats from both sides met for the first time since the war began.

The attack a day earlier in the besieged southern city wounded 17 people, including women waiting to give birth, doctors and children buried in the rubble. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in another city west of the capital, Kyiv.

The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.

The latest developments from the Russia-Ukraine war:

Civilians trapped in besieged or destroyed areas of Ukraine are suffering from electricity outages, food shortages and other vital services. Thousands are hoping to find relief through safe exits Thursday agreed upon by Ukraine and Russia.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met Thursday in Turkey in their highest-level talks thus far, but it appeared little progress was made at the meeting.

Britain added more oligarchs to its sanctions list, including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire Premier League soccer club Chelsea. The government said Abramovich’s assets were frozen, he was banned from visiting the U.K. and barred from transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.

Tiger Woods inducted into Hall with hard work and big payoff

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The greatest of his generation, Tiger Woods took his place among the best of all time Wednesday night when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and shared a life story of a passion to play and a work ethic that made him feel like he earned it.

Woods didn't touch on any of his 82 victories on the PGA Tour or his 15 majors, or the eight surgeries he endured along the way.

He spoke of his parents taking out a second mortgage that allowed him to play the junior circuit in California, choking up when he mentioned his late father who told him he would have to earn everything he wanted.

MORNING LISTEN

A chat with Kodi Smit-McPhee, who won the Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe this past January, and earned an Oscar nomination for his turn as Peter Gordon opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in across-the-board Academy Award frontrunner Power of the Dog (Netflix).

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 10 In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.

Today in sports history: March 10 In 2002, John Stockton, the NBA’s career assist leader, has 13 assists in Utah’s 95-92 loss at Houston to give him exactly 15,000 for his career.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

