3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb Monday before being fatally shot by police, authorities said.

An officer responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. about a suspicious incident near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit, Deputy Chief Ed Brady said at a news conference.

Another person believed to have been shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and died, police said. The attacker also was shot and killed.

Authorities didn't immediately describe the circumstances of the shooting but said no one else is believed to have been involved. No identities have been released yet.

Earlier, police said there were two suspects.

The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city’s downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

It comes three months after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Arvada.