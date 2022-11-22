3 killed and dozens injured in South Sudan road ambush

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least three travelers were killed and 22 others injured in an ambush on buses traveling on a major highway in South Sudan.

Gunmen dressed in military fatigues and armed with AK-47s ambushed two buses and a smaller vehicle along the Juba-Nimule highway on Monday.

The attack happened between Nyerjebe and Odemo villages, some 55 kilometers (35 miles) from the capital, Juba.

The highway crosses to neighboring Uganda.

Police spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said two Ugandan citizens were injured in the ambush.

He added that the attackers are yet to be identified.

The Juba-Nimule highway has been a scene of ambushes since 2016.

In August, seven people were killed in an ambush along the same highway.