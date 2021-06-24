3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three entities have already expressed interest in acquiring two statues of Confederate generals from downtown Charlottesville parks, including one that was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017, according to city officials.

Earlier this month, the city council voted unanimously to remove the statues the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Virginia requires a 30-day window for the city to offer the statues to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield.

Officials say three entities have submitted statements of interest so far, according to The Daily Progress. City Manager Chip Boyles said at Monday's council meeting that two of the interested entities are in-state and one is out-of-state. The offer expires July 7.

Cali Gaston, downtown business owner, urged the council to remove the statues as quickly as possible and place them in storage until arrangements can be made.