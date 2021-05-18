3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

— Jody Potts, 58, who died May 6 after an assault at Limestone Correctional Facility.

— Regial Ingram, 32-year-old inmate at Bullock Correctional Facility, who died May 8.

No charges have been announced in any of the deaths, but prison spokeswoman Kristi Simpson said all are under investigation.

“This is an issue we take very seriously, and our correctional staff work tirelessly every day to prevent situations where violence may occur," she said. "Violence of any kind is not tolerated, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions that the perpetrators have taken against these victims."

The Justice Department last year sued Alabama over conditions in the state prisons, saying the system was failing to protect male inmates from violence involving other prisoners and excessive force by prison staff.

The lawsuit alleges that conditions in the prison system — which the Justice Department called one of the most understaffed and violent in the country — are so poor they violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment and that state officials are “deliberately indifferent." The state has acknowledged problems but denied that conditions are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed after the Justice Department twice released investigative reports that accused the state of violating prisoners’ rights.

